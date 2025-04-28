Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NEP. Barclays decreased their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $983.47 million, a PE ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,916,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

