BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. BGSF has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.26.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

