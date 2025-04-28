Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 773,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,886,058.26. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

