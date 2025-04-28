Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $635.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

