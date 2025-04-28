Bl á thnaid Bergin Sells 41,221 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £107,174.60 ($142,538.37).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 260 ($3.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. J Sainsbury plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223.40 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 301.40 ($4.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.10.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current year.

SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($4.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

