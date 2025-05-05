PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 4.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 1,238,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,428,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,180. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

