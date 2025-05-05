ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $752,261.41 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $752,261.41 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

