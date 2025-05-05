Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $479,459.33 and approximately $6,493.87 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,970.80 or 0.99814354 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,262.90 or 0.99062440 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

