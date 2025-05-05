Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $127.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $103.07 and last traded at $103.43. Approximately 4,015,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,675,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

