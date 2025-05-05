Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $86.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2025 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 148,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

