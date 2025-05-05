Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,239 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 36,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $702,311.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,370,621 shares in the company, valued at $259,122,634.98. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $145,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,600 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $204,044.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,450.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 14,608 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,359.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $267,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $250,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,880.00.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,735. The stock has a market cap of $708.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DGICA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Donegal Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.