Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Sells 880 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) Director Dawn C. Morris sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $20,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,370.20. This trade represents a 13.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.9 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. 71,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

