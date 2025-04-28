Ternium (TX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $4.00 billion for the quarter.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ternium Trading Down 2.2 %

TX opened at $28.51 on Monday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s payout ratio is -1,285.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

