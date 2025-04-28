JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

