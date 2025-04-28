Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

