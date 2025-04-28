Community Bank System (CBU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $197.13 million for the quarter.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $55.13 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

