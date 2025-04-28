Seagate Technology (STX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

