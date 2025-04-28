StockNews.com Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MTCH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Match Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Match Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 716.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,889,000 after buying an additional 4,611,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.