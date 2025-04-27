Berger Financial Group Inc Has $6.15 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

