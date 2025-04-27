Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $514.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $367.39 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,454 shares of company stock worth $18,564,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

