First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.91% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 269,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 455,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

