Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

