1,037 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

