Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTI opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

