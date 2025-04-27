Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,973 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

