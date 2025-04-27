14,738 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,938 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

