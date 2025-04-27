Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $38.60 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 5.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.07.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

