Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V Sells 47,039 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 47,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $269,063.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,447,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,277,932.52. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40.

On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $1,508.84.

On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.01. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 177,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

