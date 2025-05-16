Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 114,475 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 114,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,402,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.25. This represents a 38.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OppFi Trading Down 5.8%

OppFi stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.02 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in OppFi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in OppFi by 65.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in OppFi by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in OppFi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPFI. Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPFI

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.