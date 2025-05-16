Ravi Acharya Sells 12,000 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Vision stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 69.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

