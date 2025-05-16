William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $207,153.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,962,574.77. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0%

PNC stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,905,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,864,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

