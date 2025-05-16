Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CEO Sells $258,739.02 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on EFSC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.