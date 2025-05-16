Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Ben Katovsky Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Ben Katovsky sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$339,500.00 ($217,628.21).
Ben Katovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 24th, Ben Katovsky acquired 4,078,947 shares of Vinyl Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$387,499.97 ($248,397.41).
Vinyl Group Price Performance
About Vinyl Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinyl Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Vinyl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinyl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.