Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Ben Katovsky Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Ben Katovsky sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$339,500.00 ($217,628.21).

Ben Katovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Ben Katovsky acquired 4,078,947 shares of Vinyl Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$387,499.97 ($248,397.41).

Vinyl Group Price Performance

About Vinyl Group

Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.

