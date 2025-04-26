Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.34 and a 200-day moving average of $382.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

