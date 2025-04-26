Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.09 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

