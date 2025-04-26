35,462 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,462 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,070,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 91,573 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,250 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,141.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,030 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

View Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.