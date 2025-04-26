Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Increased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 592.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

