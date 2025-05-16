DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for MLR FY2025 Earnings

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Miller Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Miller Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

Miller Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MLR opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.20. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,366,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

