Top Grocery Stocks To Consider – May 14th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and Target are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery stores and related food‐retail businesses. Because they sell essential products like fresh produce, packaged foods and household staples, these companies tend to generate steady demand and reliable cash flows regardless of economic fluctuations. Investors often view grocery stocks as defensive holdings that can provide consistent dividends and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 20,876,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,300,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.17.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.75. 3,458,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,419. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.72.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. 14,655,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,874,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $995.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $957.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $965.16. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $778.52 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $441.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,025,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,528. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.87 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. 6,936,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 5,910,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,765. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

