Raymond James Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

