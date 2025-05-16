KeyCorp Comments on Federal Signal FY2025 Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 19.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

