FY2025 EPS Estimates for Redwire Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Barclays PLC grew its position in Redwire by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 310,769 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $4,830,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $243,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,644,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

