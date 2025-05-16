550,985 Shares in Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JLQD) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JLQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 550,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,637,000.

Separately, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JLQD stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (JLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds and commercial paper across various credit qualities and maturities. The fund selects investments through a combination of bottom-up fundamental analysis and top-down macroeconomic evaluation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.