Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,824 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $42.06 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

