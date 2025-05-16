Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 136,314 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $23,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,735,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH opened at $18.75 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNTH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

