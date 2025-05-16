Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 141,513 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 617.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

