M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,892 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of M/I Homes worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,674,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $10,672,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Raymond James dropped their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.