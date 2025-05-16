Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.40. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 27,500 shares.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a market cap of C$3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

