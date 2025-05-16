Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.5%

CCI opened at $100.71 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -58.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

