Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after buying an additional 250,729 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,099.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,023 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.45 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

